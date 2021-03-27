From Fred Itua, Abuja

As the call for Nigerian youths to get involved in the 2023 presidential and other elections intensify, Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, has added his voice to calls on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi to vie for the office of the president in 2023.

Olujonwo who described Bello as a beacon of hope urged the governor to step up his aspirations in order to create leadership space for the youths.

Obasanjo, who, made the statement while paying a courtesy call on the governor in Abuja, added that Nigerian youths have been neglected for too long despite the numerical strength and huge contributions in electioneering processes, have been denied the space to manifest their aspirations in political decisions making. He said the energy and patriotism of the youths can never be in doubt, noting that at 35-45 of age, current elder statesmen like General Muhammadu Buhari, Gen. T. Y. Danjuma, Yakubu Gowon and his father, Olusegun Obasanjo were at their best in nation-building and leadership.