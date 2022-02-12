From Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, foremost aspirant and youth leader, Paul Smith Obasi, has formally declared his intention to represent the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja in the National Assembly.

Obasi hopes to seek the ticket of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) to contest for the seat.

The aspirant made the declaration in Abuja while addressing newsmen and members of his campaign organisation.

He said that he was moved to contest the seat because of his desire to offer quality service to the people of Abuja and to serve as a voice to the voiceless, adding that his mandate would repeal laws and policies that do not allow progress to serve everyone, especially the youths.

He also emphasized on giving more attention to youth development and capacity building programmes if elected.

In his words, “I am running to fight for young people like me who the Nigerian government has cheated decade after decade, generation after generation, I am running to protect younger ones and the unborn who the Nigerian government is planning to cheat.

“I am running to create laws that place value on Nigerian lives so that another EndSARS massacre won’t happen so that no president should continue as president after doing nothing when Nigerians are killed. I am running so that laws that protect our freedom will be strong and working so that another Twitter ban won’t happen again.

“We have been robbed of good healthcare, a thriving economy, prosperity, and laws that serve everyone, yet the people who are depriving us of all these things are enjoying them, and they are constantly smaller and richer, I am running for Senate to bring an end to such great injustice, progress must serve everyone.

“It is time to end these many years of lies and retrogression, it is time to work for the Nigerian people,” he affirmed.