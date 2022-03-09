From Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

Foremost aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Paul Smith Obasi, has officially declared interest in the FCT Senatorial race.

Obasi made this known on Wednesday at the ADC National Secretariat in Abuja when he led a group of delegation to announce his bid.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Presenting his statement of intent to the party’s National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, Obasi stated that 2023 was an opportunity to right the wrongs meted to Nigerian citizens due to inadequate representation and bad governance.

He added that he joined the race to help the less privileged and to serve as a voice to the oppressed and downtrodden.

Obasi said: “Fellow Nigerians, I am running for the highest seat in this city. I am running for the seat of Senate. I am going to be a voice for you; not just a voice, I will echo thunder for you. We will roll out initiatives that will make this city a land of opportunity for every young person. We will make Abuja a city where everybody would come and find hope.

“It might seem impossible because you have been cheated for so long, but I tell you every word I’ve said here is possible. All it requires is for us to believe in one another and everything will come to reality.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Many of us grew up seeing our parents suffer and struggle and we don’t want to see our own children go through the same, that is why I am saying ‘never again!’ I am tired and I know you are also tired. I am tired of hearing promises that never come to reality. I am tired of being cheated by a corrupt system that benefits a few people who are constantly richer and smaller. I am tired of seeing a society that benefits people who give little and take so much; and that is why I say enough is enough! And I know you are also standing with me to say enough is enough,” Obasi enthused.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Chief Ralph Nwosu, noted that he was particularly impressed with the level of youth representation in Obasi’s campaign delegation, adding that it was in line with the party’s mantra to have 35% youth representation in government.

He noted that it was possible to change the status quo in leadership and birth a super power economy in Nigeria through good governance.

Nwosu said, “I believe that if you all work with good conscience and you resolve to elect Obasi into the Senate, you will succeed. I want to believe that if you work in good conscience and you succeed in doing that, he will not fail you,” he said.