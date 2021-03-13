BY VIVIAN ONYEBUKWA

Popular Fuji musician and National Coordinator of a socio-political organisation, United Political Movement (UPM), Alhaji Abass Akande, popularly known as Obesere, has drummed support for the national leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for Nigeria’s President come 2023.

While declaring his total support for the presidential ambition of the former Lagos state governor during a stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, Obesere declared to the world that Tinubu is the best man in the Southwest who can take Nigeria to her Canaan land because according to him, he’s tested and trusted.

According to a press statement made available to newsmen by UPM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Hon. Ibrahim Faleti, on Friday in Lagos, Obesere assured that he is committed to give Asiwaju all the support without looking back, till the dream is achieved.

He assured the lyaloja of Nigeria and Tinubu’s daughter, Chief Folasade Tinubu-Òjò, who was present at the meeting, that the UPM, which currently comprises millions of Nigerians, and is still getting more members on daily basis, is fully behind Tinubu on his quest to realize his presidential ambition.

The statement reads in part: “For us, in 2023, the candidacy of Tinubu as the president of Nigeria is not negotiable. He is the best man for the job as his past records, as a pro-democracy activist, an untiring advocate of good governance, a technocrat as former governor of Lagos State, and an active, cerebral and great leader of APC, among other sterling qualities, serve as intimidating credentials for him as a presidential candidate.

“This is why as members of the United Political Movement, we cannot settle for less and have therefore, endorsed our Asiwaju of the universe, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our candidate for president of Nigeria in 2023. As a token of our show of solidarity and support, we are donating 150 packs of table water and hundreds of posters”.

The statement equally urged all well meaning Nigerians who desire good governance and a Nigeria where life will be better for all, to support the great vision