By Chinelo Obogo

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, as an emerging force who connects seamlessly with the youths and whose message resonates with many.

Ikpeazu, who posted the message on his twitter handle, yesterday, after Obi visited him, said the former Anambra governor has a great personality, describing him as a man that cannot be wished away by anyone. “Recently, I received my brother, Obi, in Abia State. From all indications, Obi is an emerging force who connects seamlessly with our youths and whose message resonates with many. He’s a man that can’t be wished away by anyone. Great personality.”

This is coming on the heels of the recent statement by the former Senate minority leader representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who said irrespective of one’s political affiliation, it would be difficult to campaign against Obi.

Abaribe, who defected to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), and spoke at the inaugural Ikengaonline town-hall virtual meeting, said Obi’s phenomenon had brought huge revolution in the country’s electoral system and that a lot of youths and Nigerians from across the different geo-political zones, who had lost interest in the political system, had suddenly developed interest in the 2023 elections.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Obi has galvanised interests of people not just in Igbo land but across other geo-political zones. He has revolutionarized the system. Though, I’m in a different party, the truth is that, it will be difficult for me to say: Don’t vote for Obi. In fact, some parties have already adopted him. They tell people: For president, vote for Obi, and then for other positions vote our party,” Abaribe said.