From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, yesterday, declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election, saying he was adequately prepared for the job.

He made the declaration during a brief meeting with traditional rulers at the conference hall of the Secretary to the State Government inside Government House, Awka.

He also met with presidents general of all the towns operating under the aegis of Anambra State Association of Town Unions at their secretariat inside the Government House.

At the event were three serving National Assembly members, Uche Ekwunife of Anambra Central, Chinedu Onwuaso representing Awka North and South federal constituency and Obinna Chidoka of Idemili North and South, the 2017 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Oseloka Obaze, and his running mate, Chidi Onyemelukwe; and Obi’s former commissioner for economic planning, Chinyere Okunna.

The former governor, who was the 2019 vice presidential candidate of the PDP said his desire to repair Nigeria and bring it back to economic progress was strong and he would give the job his best if given the opportunity to serve. He said he decided to inform the royal fathers first because of his deep respect for them as his fathers and, of course, the presidents general who he holds in high esteem.

He said the situation of the country was bad and bold steps must be taken to rescue it from total collapse. He said he had what it would take to reset and repair the country for the good of all.

“I called you to first of all thank you for your support and friendship over the years. I want to inform you that I am aspiring to be the president of Nigeria in 2023,” Obi said.

The former governor said he has the magic wand to transform the economy of the county, ensure adequate security of lives and property and also repair Nigeria’s battered image through governance.

“The government, under my watch, will invest in critical areas of the economy. I have done a careful study of Nigeria and I know how to fix this country for good.

“What Nigeria needs is someone with capacity to manage it and manage it well. We need to move our economy from consumption to production. That’s what I am here for, to secure Nigeria and ensure transparency in governance,” he said.

Obi said positive impacts of governance would be felt across the country if Nigerians give him the rare privilege to serve them, saying he has the capacity and everything it would take to transform this country and rescue it from imminent collapse.

First Deputy President, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Sunday Okafor, an engineer, told Obi that based on his sterling performance as governor of the state, the monarchs strongly believed he was the right man for the job.

Okafor, who stood in for the Chairman, Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, told the presidential aspirant that all the traditional rulers in the state were solidly behind him.

The monarchs, who took turns to shower encomiums on Obi, made it clear that they would give him maximum support all through. They subsequently gave him a collective royal endorsement.