Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has disowned his posters being circulated both offline and online, through different social media platforms.

The former Anambra State governor, in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, said his office had been inundated with sought-for-clarifications on the presidential posters being circulated through various media platforms.

Obienyem said Obi was not in any way connected to, neither had he contracted or authorised anybody or organisation, to promote such on his behalf.

He said Obi is not the one to jump gun on a matter the party is yet to give final directives.

“As a faithful party man he will abide by the final position of the party on the issue,” he said.

He frowned at people’s preoccupation with the 2023 election when the situation in the country demanded that all hands must be on deck in the restoration of security, eradication of poverty, creation of jobs, improving education and provision of other productive ventures for the country’s teeming unemployed youths.

“These are precisely what Obi is concerned with right now,” Obienyem said.

