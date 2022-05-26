From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, yesterday, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He also pulled out from the 2023 presidential contest on the platform of the main opposition party.

Obi, who was one of the 15 aspirants cleared to participate in the May 28 and 29 presidential primary, attributed his decision on recent developments in the party.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The former governor, in a letter, dated May 24 and addressed to the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, said he has conveyed his resignation to chairman of the party in Agulu Ward 2, in Anambra State.

It read: “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from PDP, which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha council, Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP presidential primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country,” Obi said in the letter.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

However, Director General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, said the former governor would actualise his presidential ambition on the platform of another party.

Nevertheless, Okupe, who spoke with newsmen, after submitting Obi’s resignation letter at the PDP national secretariat, did not disclose the new party the former governor is moving to.

He said: You recall that consistently, former governor Obi has repeatedly stated that his not desperate to be president, but he is desperate to cause a change, to cause a redirection to change the way the government of Nigeria is been run.

“And to offer solutions to various problems of Nigeria, it is for these reasons he entered into the race. But the various development within the PDP makes it virtually impossible for him.

“This is not to say that all hopes are lost. I can say on his behalf that Nigerians must not give up, we must never give up. Hope is on its way and help is coming.”

Okupe, while responding to questions on Obi next political move, stated that “all options are on the table. By the grace of Almighty God, Obi will be on the ballot for the 2023 presidency.”

A source said the former governor was leaving the PDP for the Labour Party while another said he was go to the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).