From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
Former Anambra State governor and presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has joined the Labour Party.
Obi, who announced this, in a letter to his supporters, on Friday, charged Nigerians to join him in the quest to take back the country.
The former governor, on Wednesday, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) as a result of “recent developments within the party.”
Nevertheless, Obi, who spoke to journalists, through the Director General of his Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, gave assurance that he would be on the ballot for the 2023 polls.
The presidential hopeful in the letter to his supporters expressed appreciation to all Nigerians, especially youths, who have supported in the mission of rescuing the country.
“This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.”
