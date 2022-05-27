From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Anambra State governor and presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has joined the Labour Party.

Obi, who announced this, in a letter to his supporters, on Friday, charged Nigerians to join him in the quest to take back the country.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The former governor, on Wednesday, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) as a result of “recent developments within the party.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Nevertheless, Obi, who spoke to journalists, through the Director General of his Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, gave assurance that he would be on the ballot for the 2023 polls.

The presidential hopeful in the letter to his supporters expressed appreciation to all Nigerians, especially youths, who have supported in the mission of rescuing the country.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .