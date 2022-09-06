From Felix Ikem, Nsukka and Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Abia

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is the only candidate enjoying genuine goodwill from Nigerians, says chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Emmanuel Jonathan.

Jonathan stated this in Nsukka, yesterday, while reacting to verbal attacks on the LP’s presidential candidate and running mate, Datti Baba-Ahamed by candidates of other political parties and their faithful.

Jonathan said Obi/Datti presidential awareness movement across the nation and Nigerians in the diaspora was causing goose pimples in the camp of his enemies.

He said Obi’s agenda of rebuilding the country’s economy had won him wide acceptance, genuine support and goodwill by millions of Nigerians.

“Current happenings in the country show that some powers that be and some candidates in the 2023 presidential elections are not finding it easy with the rising popularity and acceptability of Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023.

“This is a result of the many attacks on the Obi/Datti presidential awareness movement by candidates of other political parties and their faithful. Despite all these attacks, Peter Obi and his running mate continue to engage Nigerians with possible solutions that will take Nigeria out of its present state of quagmire. This is unlike other candidates whose antecedents are against the tides.

“Among all the presidential candidates in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi is about the only candidate who is enjoying genuine goodwill from Nigerians who are disposed to donate their hard-earned incomes in support of the actualisation of this project as against other candidates with expectations to have better Nigeria where everyone will enjoy comfort of life like most of the western countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, a party stalwart in Abia State, Chief Nelson Akwara, has expressed optimism that Obi and Dr. Alex Otti, the party’s governorship elections would win.

The former state House of Assembly aspirant, said the wave of acknowledgements and support garnered by the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by Nigerians at home and abroad, especially the youths, was enough encouragement that Obi would be elected as the country’s next president.

He said Otti would defeat his opponents to win the coveted seat.

Akwara said the group left APC, for Labour Party, when it discovered that the ruling party, had no room for internal democracy and freedom of expression in it’s Abia chapter, the same situation he noted was responsible for their leaving APGA after the 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, LP in Imo State has reaffirmed the senator representing Imo East, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, as its leader, being the highest political office holder of the party in the state.

The party disclosed this at the end of a meeting between members of the State Working Committee, candidates of the party at all levels, members of the National Working Committee from Imo State and its National Vice Chairman, South East at the party’s secretariat in Owerri.

Publicity secretary of the party in the state, Obidinma Aku, in a statement, said the meeting was largely peaceful and insightful.