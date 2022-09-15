From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, on Thursday, paid a familiarity visit to former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The visit may not be unconnected with Obi’s quest to secure the support of all relevant stakeholders ahead of the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

Mr. Obi who disclosed the visit in his verified twitter account said, “I recently visited my senior brother, H.E. @GEJonathan to exchange views with him on an array of serious national interest questions.”

Lately, the home of the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has been a kind of pilgrimage centre for politicians who are seeking his support in the forthcoming general elections.

Not too long ago, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and some other his team members visited the former President, to according to them, appreciate him for his national and West African services and also secure his support for their political ambitions in 2023 general elections.

Similarly, Mr. Peter Obi has engaged in an intensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, soliciting their support and endorsement for his presidential ambition which is fast gathering unprecedented momentum.

Meanwhile, former President Jonathan, in his verified twitter account announced that he visited former Heads of State, President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) and Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, on Thursday, for an undisclosed reasons.