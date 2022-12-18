From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The campaign team of Boki Local Government Chairman hopeful, Otu Felix Obi, has encouraged the people to vote him in with the promise that he would retrieve the area from imminent collapse.

This was contained in a statement signed by Columbus Bonaventure Owan and Asu Michael, recently.

They specifically said the politician would ensure that all our primary and secondary schools are well funded to meet the yearnings and aspiration of those in the sector.

“Education is the key to human development. No community can afford to toy With this very important sector.

“It is sad to note that Education which hitherto was regarded as our industry is no longer given its pride of place.

“Under my administration, I shall ensure that all our primary and secondary schools are well funded to meet the yearnings and aspiration of those in the sector,” they said.

In the area of health, they said: “The councils health clinics are in shambles due to prolonged neglect. No drugs, no personnels, structures are dilapidated, etc.

“When I come on board, by God’s grace, I shall ensure that personnels are recruited to man our various health centres while communities lacking health centres shall have well equipped health centres.

“I hope to use my good office to collaborate with health related donor agencies to attract attention to the health needs of my people.”

They, also, pledged that their candidate would prioritise the welfare of staff in the council as they will get their dues on time.

“The era of my ‘take home pay can’t take me home’ will be gone when I assume office as the Chairman.

“Backlog of unpaid salaries shall be cleared while salaries and other emoluments shall be paid as at when due. Retired staff of the local government shall no longer be considered “death woods” as they, as elders statesmen are still useful in the scheme of things.

“Promotions with cash backings, shall be done as at when due and staff be empowered through co-operative,” they assured.

On the economy, the team said: “The economy base of the local government is quite feeble. This is because of its over dependence on federal allocations.

“I pledge to strengthen the economy of the council through the establishment of small scale industries such as computer/ICT centre at least one in each of the zone, garri processing industries, soap manufacturing industries, cottage industries (Beverage Processing Companies) for the processing of our agricultural products (Peneapple, Cocoa, Banana etc).”