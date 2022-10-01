From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Socio-economic activities are currently halted in Asaba, Delta State capital by hoards of supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed.

The supporters are organising a road walk for to galvanise voter for the Obi-Datti ticket in next year’s election.

It is the first rally being held in Asaba by the ‘Obidient’ Movement, an amalgam of various support groups for Peter Obi.

They gathered at the popular Inter Bau Flyover at 9.am, and moved through West End, Nnebisi to the popular Ogbogonogo Market where they headed back to Inter Bau to disperse.

With no particular leader among the enthusiastic supporters, they sang and danced to music from various DJs, winning more people into the fold on the way.

They vowed to vote in the February 2023 presidential poll for Labour Party and it’s flag bearer, Mr. Obi for the nation to move forward.