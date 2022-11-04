From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Co-Coordinator of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Dr. Nanzing Bako has expressed optimism that Peter Obi will win the 2023 presidential election with a wide margin.

He noted that the clamour for Obi presidency by the youths, women across the six geo-political zones is a pointer to the fact that the APC government has failed the country.

Dr. Bako disclosed this on Friday in Jos during an intervention with Journalists and expressed confidence that only Peter Obi will write the wrong committed by the two major political parties in Nigeria.

“The honest situation is that Peter Obi of the Labour has taken over the political atmosphere in the country and we are very optimistic of winning the election because every Nigerian knows and feel the pains of what we are going through in Nigeria in the name of governance.

“We are in the most worsen political situation on the history of Nigeria and we know that Nigerians are crying daily. Therefore, we are very optimistic come February, 2023 Nigerians will speak through the ballot and Peter Obi will the biggest beneficiary of that exercise.”

He explained that the 2023 election will be the most critical reflection point in the history of the country, saying if Nigerians failed to get it right in the next election, there will be no time for the citizens to get it right.

“What else can we call failure, we are daily witnesses to death and destruction, we are daily witnesses to economic downturn, we are daily witnesses to political rascality and gangstarism with impunity everywhere, what else can we call failure if not this.”

He added, “For us in the Labour Party Obi/Datti team, the PDP APC distinction is just artificial because it is PDP that laid the foundation for the misruled of the APC, we want both Nigerians to hold them culpable and chat a brand new direction.”

Nanzing dispelled the insinuation that Peter Obi is an ethnic bigotry and urged Nigerians to ignore those who are fanning that negative narratives and forge ahead with the support for Peter Obi for a productive Nigeria.