The people of Obimo/Ikwoka Ward in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, comprising prominent political leaders, traditional rulers and opinion moulders have assured the state governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District in the forthcoming general election, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, of their maximum solidarity and support.

The people of Obimo/Ikwoka Ward described Governor Ugwuanyi as a good man and jinx breaker who gave them a sense of belonging through political appointments and his administration’s rural development policy that enabled every community in the state to execute developmental projects of their choice.

They pointed out that the governor has delivered signature projects that will stand the test of time and outlive his administration for many decades. Some of the laudable projects according to them include the construction of the Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway, T-junction Flyover Bridge, Nike Lake Road, Enugu and the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State.

They reassured the governor of their unalloyed support in making sure that he represents Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly come 2023.

The people also declared their support for the PDP and all other candidates of the party in the state including the governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, the party’s candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Chief Engr. Vita Abba and the candidate for Nsukka West Constituency, Hon. Amos Amadi Agbo.

They thanked Ugwuanyi for the recent appointment of their illustrious son, Dr. Reuben Onyishi as his Special Adviser, stating that such political consideration had never happened since the creation of their community.

The people of Obimo/Ikwoka Ward disclosed unreservedly that the PDP is in their ‘DNA’, stressing that they don’t know of any other party except the PDP.