From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A technocrat and former governorship aspirant in Anambra State, John Nwosu, has described the presidential aspiration of former vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi, as a divine project and well-deserving.

Nwosu, an information technology expert said Obi has distinguished himself in the public service which manifested during his tenure as Anambra governor and since leaving office without blemish, proved that the problems of this country were not insurmountable but only require the right leadership.

While appealing to Nigerians to support Obi’s aspiration, he said Obi wouldl lead Nigeria by exemplary conduct and also rescue it from economic doldrums and revitalise all the ailing sectors.

He said Nigeria needs a man of integrity and character because Nigeria’s problem, today, is borne out of selfishness, callousness and abuse of institutional responsibilities.

Nwosu said the business of governance lies on the premises of effective management of income and expenditures, transparency and accountability, all rare qualities which he said Obi has exhibited both in the long term and short term welfare of the people.

Nwosu recalled that Obi started international business after the university and has interacted locally and internationally while he also equipped himself with governance and management skills at Harvard University before taking up public service.