From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The objection of Christians in Nigeria against the Muslim-Muslim presidential and vice presidential joint ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) could have been avoided by leaders of the ruling party before the choice was made.

Coordinator of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ibadanland, Pastor Olugbenga Morakinyo, made the observation on the sidelines of a day special prayer, tagged: ‘Let there be light’, organised by the Chaplain of the Olubadan Palace, Pastor Olusoji Adediji, in conjunction with the CAN in Ibadanland, held on Wednesday at the Alarere residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun, Alli-Okunmade II.

According to Morakinyo, the development was caused by the failure of the political class, especially of the ruling party to assuage the feelings of the Christians, who had rejected the choice of two persons from the same religion as presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate, before the choice was made.

He stated that the Christian leaders had seen it coming that the APC would likely pick a Muslim running-mate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and had been warning against it, noting that “with the warning made earlier, the leader of the APC should have reached out to us before the choice was made and allay our fears on how the choice would not adversely affect us.

“Coming round to offer explanation after the choice had been made was like telling us to go to hell. Nobody can claim not to know the precarious situation our country is presently and it is difficult to divorce religion entirely from the situation, and so, the fears being expressed by Christians are genuine.

“It is not about hatred, it is about the defence of our faith and once we are assured that the choice would not affect our interest, we have no problem.”

Speaking on the current level of insecurity and the attacks on churches in the country, Morakinyo said the orientation of the Christians does not allow an eye for an eye as being canvassed in some quarters.

“How many of us can carry guns? How many of us can even afford to buy guns? Rather, we should rely and call on the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the entire universe and that’s God. His host of heavens are more than enough to guide and guard us.”

At the programme, prayers were offered in turns for Nigeria, Oyo State, Ibadanland, the Olubadan and his council members as well as Baales (village heads) and Mogajis (compound heads).