From Joseph Obukata, Warri

President of Federated Niger Delta Ijaw Communities, FNDIC, Chief Bello Oboko has charged the 2023 Delta State governorship election winner on need to build on former governor James Ibori-brokered “roadmap to peace in Warri”.

He said that the Ibori’s peace model was a good template for statewide peace.

Oboko spoke on the backdrop of the remarks by the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the State, Rt. Hon. Ovie Omo-Agege that he will restored the lost glory of Warri during a recent visit to Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri.

While reminding Omo-Agege that he was Secretary to State Government (SSG) when Ibori initiated the ‘roadmap to peace in Warri’, the FNDIC president said, need for emergence of sustainable peace and glory for Warri and indeed Delta State requires the electorate in Delta to domesticate and heed Rev. William F. Kumuyi’s recent advice that voters “consider their future before voting”.

“May I seize this opportunity to make an appeal to all Deltans, especially politicians contesting the 2023 general elections and particularly DSP Ovie Omo-Agege, not to renege on putting further efforts toward realization of the subsisting Delta State instrument of peace calling for structural balance in the hierarchy/polity”, Oboko stated.

“We stand on the Warri roadmap to peace. Warri youths are wary of avoidable wars”, Oboko stressed, admonishing: “Pursuant to the Warri roadmap to peace, we expect politicians to conduct themselves in a way and manner that shall guarantee zoning and constitution-compliant federal character application. Politicians should do well to consolidate gains and credibility of Delta State’s roadmap to peace in Warri architecture to which then Delta State House of Assembly expressed commitment”.

He emphasized that “Come 2023, electorate should only cast their votes for candidates with experience in peace building, quality service delivery and vote right in affirmation, at least, of the Niger Delta struggle for a future of equal political space, democracy and resource control, fiscal federalism and environmental justice”.