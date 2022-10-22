From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori has been affirmed as the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for next year’s election. The Supreme Court affirmed his candidature on Friday when a five-man panel led by Justice Amina Augie, in a unanimous judgement, dismissed an appeal brought by David Edevbie who accused Oborevwori of forging his academic credentials.

With the judgement, Oborevwori will be doing battle against the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC); Ken Pela of Labour Party; former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi of Social Democratic Party (SDP); Great Ogboru of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA); Sunny Ofehe of Young Progressive Party (YPP) among others in the March 11, 2023 gubernatorial election.

In its lead judgement by Justice Tijjani Abubakar, the apex court,said it saw no reason to set-aside the verdict of the Court of Appeal that earlier upheld Oborevwori’s candidacy, and accordingly dismissed the appeal.

Reacting to the judgement, the state chapter of PDP said the long drawn litigation over, the party was now much stronger and united going into the 2023 elections. Publicity Secretary of the state PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza who issued a statement in Asaba, said the judgement was a victory for Delta PDP family.

Osuoza appealed to all party faithful, especially David Edevbie, to close ranks and march with full confidence and authority, into the party’s campaigns with the aim of having a landslide victory in all the elections.

He said the litigation had given false hopes to Omo-Agege and APC, noting that such hope has been completely dashed with the confirmation of Oborevwori as PDP candidate.

“We congratulate all members of our great PDP Delta family over this massive judgement from the Supreme Court which has not only settled all doubts and disquiet in our party, but has most importantly, strengthened our position and resolve to embrace our campaigns with renewed energy and vigour, as we march towards victory in 2023.”

Efforts to get reaction from the Director of Communications of David Edevbie Campaign, Fred Edoreh, were unsuccessful.