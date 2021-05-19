From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Youths from the South West under the aegis of Oduduwa Youth Parliament have thrown their weight behind the clamour for Igbo presidency in 2023.

The youth group led by their Speaker, Abdulmajid Oladimeji, disclosed this,yesterday, while conferring a title on Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as “Mayegun of Oduduwa parliament” (leader of peace) in Owerri. They noted that they decided to support Igbo based on equity and fairness to the zone.

Oladimeji said they decided to use Iwuanyanwu as a pivot to register their support for Igbo considering his impeccable record in politics and his peaceful disposition in matters of ethnicity.

“We have come to support the South East for president, if Iwuanyanwu cannot lead considering his age,he can provide who can lead,we have come to encourage him,we see him as a paragon of hope in Nigeria.” Oladimeji said.