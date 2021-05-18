From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Youths from the South west under the aegis of Oduduwa Youth Parliament has thrown their weight behind the clamour for Igbo presidency in 2023.

The youth group led by their Speaker, Abdulmajid Oladimeji who disclosed this on Tuesday while conferring a title on Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the “Mayegun of Oduduwa parliament” (leader of peace) in Owerri noted that they have decided to support the Igbo based on equity and fairness to the zone.

Oladimeji therefore averred that they have considered to use Iwuanyanwu as a pivot to register their support to the zone considering his impeccable records in politics and his peaceful disposition in matters of ethnicity.

“We have come to support the South east for president, if Iwuanyanwu can not lead considering his age,he can provide who can lead,we have come to encourage him,we see him as a paragon of hope in Nigeria.” Oladimeji said.

However,responding,Iwuanyanwu promised to pass their message to Ohanaeze Ndigbo for deliberation, but urged the youth in the country to be united to enable them oversee the future of the country.

He promised to support the youths build a new leadership in them to help Nigeria out of its predicaments just as he appealed to those in power to consider the youths and give them a chance in the country.

“Nigeria is a good country,we pray that all these problems are over ,diversity is our strength, it will be in the interest of Nigeria if the Area,Oduduwa youths and other youths from other zones come together,it will help Nigeria a lot.” Iwuanyanwu said.