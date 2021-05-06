From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The people of Offa town in Kwara State unanimously endorsed Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for a second term in office on Thursday.

The people of the second largest town in the state based their decision on their favourable assessment of the governor’s performance in the last two years.

They expressed their total support for last week’s endorsement of Abdulrazaq for second term by the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, Esuwoye II.

Describing Abdulrazaq as a goal-getter, the people said the difference in the development in the state is very clear, comparing with what was obtainable in the past.

Speaking at a town hall meeting which had critical stakeholders in the affairs of Offa including representatives of Olofa, the Chief Imam of Offa, Christians Association of Nigeria( CAN) and Muslim leaders, youths as well as business community in attendance, the APC chairman in Offa Local Government Area, Abdullateef Afolayan, said that, ‘come 2023, there’s no vacancy in Kwara Government House as we’re determined as a people to return Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for a second term in office.’

Afolayan’s declaration was greeted with ecstacy by the Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, the Special Advisers on Political, Political Communication and Strategy, Gidado Alakawa, Bashir Adigun and Sa’adu Salau, respectively, who graced the event.

The representative of Olofa, the Asalofa of Offa, Alhaji Isiaka Shittu, who said that ongoing development efforts in the state by the governor, especially in Offa town, should be commended, mentioned renovation of the Offa General Hospital, rehabilitation of Offa roads and Offa water works as some of the areas where the governor has impacted on the lives of the town.

The women, represented by the market women leader,Alhaja Idiat Yesuf, said that the people know the level of development which the present administration has achieved since assumption of office, commended the governor for financial empowerment, traders money, to support traders in the state.

She said that Offa women backed the endorsement of the governor by the Olofa, ‘because, we know how the present administration met Kwara and how it is today.’

The APC women leader in Offa, Alhaja Folake Shittu, also canvassed support for the governor’s second term in office, noting Abdulrazaq’s promotion of women inclusion in government.