From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of state for mines and steel development, Uche Ogah has declared his intention to run for the Abia governorship seat in 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC) .

In a statement released to journalists in Abuja yesterday by his media aide ,Ogah said his decision to join the race was to enable him to change “the ugly narrative of the state, when elected”“

The Minister pledged to make Abia work again with his huge experiences “I know that I have the capacity to transform our dear state. I will provide visionary and purposeful leadership that would take the state to higher levels,” he said.

Dr. Ogah added that when elected, his administration would be based on two cardinal capitals: faith-based pillar and social transformation pillar.

“I shall engage captains of industries within and outside the country to bring rapid development to the state.

“I will make Abia work again through a robust synergy with the private sectors.

“Nigeria is blessed with many natural resources and if we properly harness them, there will be less emphasis on oil and gas.

“I will bring my experience in the private and public sectors to bring positive change to the lives of Abia people. My administration will be anchored on faith in God and social transformation.

“I plan to transform the economic, agricultural, educational, security and health sectors of the state. I want to reinvent the dreams of our founding fathers, where the rule of law shall thrive.

“We will reintroduce the agricultural revolution, which made the defunct Eastern Region one of the fastest-growing economies in the world then.””

The minister promised to upgrade infrastructure in the state, provide adequate security, promptly pay workers’ salaries, and revamp the education sector,if elected governor.