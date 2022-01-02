From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone of Ebonyi State, Chief Obinna Ogba, yesterday declared his ambition to contest the governorship election in the state in 2023.

He made his intention known at a press conference at his Amanvu Nkalagu country home in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

Ogba, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in the state, said he would contest the election on the platform of the PDP.

He said, if elected in 2023, his administration would prioritize the welfare of Ebonyi people.

The one-time chairman of Ishielu LGA set his campaign slogan “Ebonyi Will Be Happy Again.”