From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone of Ebonyi state, Chief Obinna Ogba, has declared his ambition to contest the governorship of the state in 2023.

He made his intention known at a press conference at his Amanvu Nkalagu country home in Ishielu local government area of the state.

Ogba, a former Chairman of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) in the state said he would contest the election under the platform of the People’s Democratic party.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Sports said if elected in 2023 his administration will prioritize the he welfare of Ebonyi people.

The one- time Chairman of Ishielu local government area codenamed his Campaign slogan “Ebonyi Will Be Happy Again”

He assured Ebonyi people that his government focal point shall be to provide the greatest good for the greatest number of people in Ebonyi State.

He commended the former governors of the state, noting that each of them made giant efforts to develop the state and empower the people.

He however lamented that youths and human capital development were still lagging behind while massive poverty was still prevalent in the state.

“Each of these leaders has contributed their quota in various aspect of growth and development of Ebonyi state. But despite all their efforts, youths and human capital development is still suffering in Ebonyi while poverty is still massively prevalent in our homes which among other things is the reason I am declaring my intention to run for the the position of Governor in Ebonyi state with the intention to do things differently by the grace of God if given the opportunity to serve the people.

“Our government, if elected will be basically welfarist, and building the capacity of our economy so that we can provide job for the youths and make Ebonyi attractive, suitable and secure for businesses. It is on this premise that I named my campaign slogan “Ebonyi Will Be Happy Again”

“I have invited you here today to join me in the journey to take Ebonyi State to e new dimension by transforming our programs into action. I am sending a Clarion call to our party members, men and women, youths and the elderly, that there is a lot of work to be done to achieve the Ebonyi state of our dream.

“I present myself as a capable, competent and tested hand to make Ebonyi people Happy again.

“I declare that I shall be a true party man in the real definition of the word by running an all inclusive government for the long term benefit of the respected citizens of Ebonyi state.

“I pray that God almighty shall crown all our efforts with resounding successes and Ebonyi will be happy again” he said.