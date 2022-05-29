From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Former Imo State governor, Dr Ikedi Ohakim, has withdrawn from the Imo North Senatorial zone primary election of the All Progressives Congress scheduled to take place across the six local government areas of the zone yesterday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Recall that penultimate Sunday chieftains of the APC from the zone led by Chief Longers Anyanwu had presented the senatorial nomination and expression forms to the former governor, which they had procured for him as their sole candidate of the zone.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Ohakim, in his letter of withdrawal dated Friday May 27, 2023, and addressed to the National Chairman read in part: “It is with the highest sense of responsibility that I write to inform you of my withdrawal from the senatorial primaries for Imo North scheduled for Saturday May, 28, 2022.

“The decision to withdraw from the race was arrived at after due consultations with my family and close associates and after a thorough review of events in the last couple of days.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“I wish to assure the leadership of our great party at all levels of my commitment to the success of the party both now and iwor your encouragement and moral support while I was in the race.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .