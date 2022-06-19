From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Elders Council of the Ohaneze Ndigbo has berated the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) for failing to zone their 2023 presidential ticket to the South East.

The Igbo Elders, in a communique, issued at end of a crucial meeting, at the weekend, in Abuja, to appraise the state of the nation, said the action of the two major political parties is a betrayal of the the South East geo-political zone.

The chairman of the council, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who read the communique, noted that the council resolved to call for the inclusion of the rotation of the Presidency on the basis of the six geo-political zones in the country’s constitution.

According to them, “we are terribly disappointed. We are disappointed that there seems to be a conspiracy by the two major political parties to deny Igbo the opportunity to produce a presidential candidate. The parties all agreed that zoning should be North and South, and Ohaneze believed that if it is coming to the South, since Southwest have gone, South South has gone , it is now our turn.

“Ohaneze did everything possible to convince the South Eest and convince the South South and they all agreed that it will be turn of South East. Their leaders, (Ayo) Adebanjo and Edwin Clark, all of them made press statements and confirmed that they support Igbo candidate, even the Middle Belt supported Igbo candidate.

“But unfortunately the political class took another decision, so we feel terribly betrayed not by the Elders but by this political people because we are sure that the Elders in the whole South and Middle Belt supported Igbo candidature.