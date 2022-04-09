From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Veteran Nollywood actress and National Woman Leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Rita Daniels Chukwuji on Saturday appealed to delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State to vote for her in next month’s primaries.

Rita Daniels who is the vice president of Nollywood is aspiring to represent Aniocha South constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly.

She told the delegates that if given the opportunity, she would leverage on her contacts and connections to attract investment and development to the neglected locality.

Lamenting the condition of schools in the locality and soaring unemployment rate, Rita Daniels promised to influence the state government to rehabilitate the schools and create avenues for youths and graduates to be gainfully employed.

“I promise you transparency which we are lacking in the local government. I am not hungry, and cannot take what belongs to the people.

“I will attract development to Aniocha South through my contacts within and outside government.

“I championed the Nollywood Village which is about to be completed in Asaba, and it is going to create direct and indirect employment for our youths,” she said.

Describing herself as a woman of many parts, Rita Daniels who holds the title of Ochudo of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom told the people that she is a product of poverty, adding through dint of hard and commitment she was able to succeed, and urged youths to harness their talents.

The veteran actress stated that she was already successful before her daughter, Reginal, got married to billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, noting that she does not depend on her rich son in-law to fund her election.

Responding on behalf of the delegates, councillors and PDP executive in the locality, the party chairman in the area, Mike Okwufulueze, promised that there would be level playing field for all aspirants.

Okwufulueze advised the Rita Daniels who is the only female aspirant in the race to consult widely and win the confidence of all stakeholders, insisting that there would be no imposition.