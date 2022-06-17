From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Ohaneze Youth Council has congratulated the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for their emergence as the standard bearers of the main opposition political party in the country.

In a congratulatory message signed by its national secretary, Obinna Achonye, the leadership of the council noted that it received with joy the emergence of Abubakar and Okowa as presidential and vice presidential candidates of the PDP.

“We see it as a restoration journey to overhaul the polity and redirect the vehicle of leadership of Nigeria to where Nigerians will be proud of their own country.

“While we congratulate them, we reassure Nigerians that we will never succumb to the fiction of sentimental politics as unemployment, insecurity and poverty have no tribe and religion.

“We reassure Nigerians of our unalloyed support to the Atiku/Okowa ticket, as Dr Okowa is and remains one of our own. We are thrilled to get the news of this political elevation and we are hopeful that this marks the beginning of good things to come not only among Ohaneze youths, but Nigerian youths as a whole.

“If leadership is the human capacity and the will to rally men and women to a common purpose and the character to inspire confidence, then Nigerians should get ready for a better thing to come,” the statement said.

The council further appealed to Nigerians to pray for the Atiku and Okowa for the strength to face the task ahead, which it said was enormous.

