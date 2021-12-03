By Louis Ibah

Convener for The New Nigeria Group and 2023 presidential aspirant, Sam Ohuabunwa, has bemoaned the lack of equity, justice and fairness for Nigerians, alleging that the Federal Government has failed to bring together citizens across ethnic, gender and religious divides under one nation.

He stated this at a media briefing yesterday in Lagos where he lamented the high cost of food and associated poverty as well as the security challenges bedevilling the country.

Ohuabunwa, who responded to the crisis of disunity among the various ethnic groups, said what the Igbo were looking for in Nigeria was not different from that sought after by other ethnic groups and that if elected president in 2023 he would heal the nation of all causes of disunity and hatred.

“One Hausa boy was here speaking Igbo and I asked him ‘is there anything that the Igbo want and the Hausa do not want?’ and he said no. Nigerians want the same thing, equity, fair play and justice.

“Our mandate is to resolve the problem of poverty and take Nigerians from chronic poverty to prosperity. The second is to heal the nation by bringing the people together under one nation that works for everybody. A country where everybody is treated fairly and equitably and given a sense of belonging with no discrimination or delineation as to class,age, sex or religion. Our mandate is to make all Nigerians feel welcome in their country,” he said

On the rising cost of food and poverty, Ohuabunwa said: “Food crisis is so easy to resolve that I am shocked it is a problem.”

