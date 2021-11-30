From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Traditional rulers and presidents general of autonomous communities in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu have added their voice to the call by Enugu people that the zoning arrangement for the governorship and other elective positions be maintained ahead of the 2023 general election.

The group also praised Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his rare governance model of political ecumenism, including the giant strides in the areas of security, peace building and human capital development.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Speaking during a joint-meeting at the council headquarters on November 26, 2021, Chairman of Oji River Traditional Rulers’ Council, Godwin Madu, the Mbaogu II of Mbaogu Kingdom and the Ezeala III of Achi, urged the governor not to relent in ensuring positions are distributed across board in the state based on the already existing zoning formula.

On the forthcoming local government election in the state, the meeting also appealed to the governor to see that nobody disrupted the zoning arrangement in Oji River council.

Madu also thanked the governor for the appointments and positions his administration had given to sons and daughters of the council.

Media Head of the Ezeala Achi-in-Council, Israel Eze, in a communique, said the joint meeting reassured the governor of the total and unalloyed support of Oji River people to his government at all times.

“The joint meeting reminded Governor Ugwuanyi that Oji River council has entrenched rotation/zoning in election of chairman of the council and councillors to avoid unnecessary acrimony and maintain fairness and equity.

“They pleaded with the governor to ensure this tradition is not truncated so that no part of Oji River council is excluded from governance.

“The presidents general of all the autonomous communities in Oji River council were invited to the November end of month meeting of the Oji River traditional rulers’ council where they had a heart-to-heart talk with the traditional rulers on how to tackle some issues to safeguard lives and property, especially during the festive period.

“At the end of the meeting, the Oji River traditional rulers’ council and the presidents general jointly resolved to give total and unalloyed support to Governor Ugwuanyi. They also reaffirmed their total support for zoning in the council.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .