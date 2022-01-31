From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Monday, declared for the office of the President in Abuja, where he outlined how he will salvage the country if elected.

Okorocha who is a a serving senator, is the first aspirants to openly declare ahead of 2023. He’s running on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He listed infrastructure, rule of law, among others, as key areas he will focus on if elected.

Details later