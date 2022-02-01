From Fred Itua, Abuja, Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, he made a strong case for a president of Igbo extraction in 2023 but said he was not in support of zoning.

Okorocha, who spoke during a press conference at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, said he was running to correct many wrongs, especially injustice, hunger and poverty.

He said he would replicate his ‘landmark’ achievements in Imo State as governor and boasted his records were still unmatched.

“Help has come! I’m not in politics for what I can get but for what I can give. I’m not satisfied with the situation in the country. There might be facts under statistics and data that the situation is bad in many sectors, but Nigeria is mightier than that. Nigeria is a great nation. It will rise again. The new Nigeria is possible. Education is life. The new Nigeria will declare free education from primary to secondary school. I’ve done it before under the Rochas Okorocha Foundation.

“We shall emphasise production. Work must be compulsory. Problem is not that we are poor but problem is to manage the resources we have.

“Our business shall be of development and progress. We shall develop resources in our land. We are here to help the poor and the needy and the down trodden. There’s no part of this country or zone you will not see my signature.

“I challenge those contesting with me to show what they have done in uniting this country. The mood of the nation suggests this nation requires a compassionate leader.

“I have six children, but I have over 25,000. I have adopted them, I don’t know them. I’ve trained more that 6,000 Fulani, 6,000 Yoruba and 10,000 Igbo. What unites me and them is poverty because I am from a poor background.”

Meanwhile, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday, said he has begun wide consultations for his intention to contest for presidency on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform in 2023

The governor stated this while responding to calls by stakeholders and members of his party in the state, endorsing him to be the candidate of the party.

He said he would first begin consultations across the country before declaring his intention to Nigerians by the end of February.

The governor recalled that all through his political journey, he has never failed to consult those who mattered most before vying for an elective position.