Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is presently considering to take a shot a the presidency come 2023.

This follows series of calls by groups and friends on the senator representing Imo west at the National assembly to contest the position. But the latest is the appeal made by a group known as the Igbo for Rochas Movement 2023 Presidency (IRM)who besieged the Spibat residence of Okorocha on Monday urging him to make himself available for the race.

According to the group which was led by their National Coordinator, Jeff Nwoha insisted that Okorocha after careful deliberations with other leaders of thought in Igbo land has decided to make him a consensus candidate from the zone to vie for the exalted position.

Nwoha said the group took into cognisance among other things Okorocha’s political background , his philanthropic gestures , especially on educating over 25 thousand indigent students across Africa in his foundation as well as his detribalised nature.

The group has also urged other intending aspirants from the zone to subsume their ambition and join hands to make president of Igbo extraction a reality.

However, Okorocha responding to their appeal maintained that he is capable of occupying the position but added that he has to consult properly before taking the bold step.

Okorocha said “I’m aware when it comes to sharing of positions in the zone is not balanced, if I must run, I will balance the unbalance equation, if I must run I will make education affordable to the common man, if I must run, I will create wealth, looking at me I’m strong and capable.”

“I will run for the fourth time after due consultation,I have ran for the first , second and third time , if I run I believe I have a lot to offer,so I’m most delighted and honoured for your group to pick interest in me.” Okorocha said.

Meanwhile, Okorocha has disclosed that he k k not be intimidated by anybody if he decided to run for presidency. He stated this earlier while interacting with newsmen in Owerri.

Okorocha who was reacting to the question by journalists if his chances of clinching the slot will not be encumbered by rumoured aspiration of governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi and former governor of Anambra State and a vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Mr Peter Obi, said “Obi , Umahi are welcomed , the more the better chances of Igbo producing the President,. We should stop talking about Igbo presidency it’s not the same as presidency of Igbo extraction.

” If we should remind people, the south west has gone, the south South and the north, so it’s quite normal that it should be the turn of the southeast.” Okorocha claimed.