Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has advised political gladiators who wish to succeed him, to adopt a friendly disposition while politicking, saying that power belongs to God and He alone determines who would be governor in the next four years.

Okowa specifically called on Urhobo people to be united and fellowship with other ethnic groups in the state, to enable them achieve the aspiration of producing his successor in 2023.

He made the call at Agbarho while addressing delegates at the 88th Annual Urhobo National Day Celebration organised by Urhobo Progress Union (UPU).

Okowa stressed the need for oneness and peaceful co-existence among various ethnic nationalities to enable government deliver on its development blueprint, pointing out that the cooperation of all was needed in tackling lingering national security challenges.

The governor announced that the state government would spend N9.5 billion on the first phase of the Storm Water Drainage project to address flooding in Warri and Uvwie areas.

He said the Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency was established to give impetus to the development of the area, adding that the agency had commenced the process of awarding a contract for the first phase of the drainage project in Warri in the area.