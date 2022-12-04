From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ahead of the presidential campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to hold in Lagos on Monday, the leaders of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, at the weekend, met with the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The team led by the Vice Presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Director General of the Presidential Council and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke and Chief Oyewole Fasawe, stormed the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) residence and went straight into a close door meeting with him.

Speaking with newsmen after about two hours closed door session, Tambuwal said the team was in Abeokuta “to pay our usual respect and to continue to consult our leader, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on matters of national interest and we have had a very fruitful conversation with him.”

He added that, “We’re in the build up and we will continue to do what we have to do to win the election.

“My message to Nigerians is that we should come out en masse when it is time in February to vote for a balanced ticket that reflects the characteristics of this country, that will provide leadership that will stabilise this country and revive our economy and foster more of national unity and that is Atiku Abubakar and Governor Okowa”.

Tambuwal further hinted that the party was expecting a very rousing and large crowd at the Lagos State Presidential campaign in Lagos on Monday.