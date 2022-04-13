From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Wednesday charged Nigerians to be mindful of the people they elect into political offices in next year’s general elections.

Okowa gave the charge in Asaba at the third edition of Maris Annual Public Service Lecture with the theme: ‘Selfless Service: A Phenomenal Virtue’.

Represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties (Government House), Mr. Henry Siakpra, the governor lauded Maris Academy for the lectures series, adding that the theme was apt given the electioneering period in the country.

“Selfless service is a service performed without any expectation of reward or award for the one performing it.

“True selfless service encompasses helping more than our own physical family, it include all humanity.

“One of the highest in life is to have feelings of love for all people, both those we know and strangers.

“Our people sincerely look forward to this lecture coming up with suggestions for solutions to challenges that face our leadership recruitment now that we are close to series of elections.

“Our society needs selfless leaders irrespective of our socio- cultural, economic or political status. Let me also call our people to be mindful of those they elect into public offices,” he said.

Guest Lecturer and immediate past Chief of Staff to Okowa, Mr. Ovie Agas charged the people to dedicate their to service of humanity to make the world a better place.

“We should be thankful to the Almighty for having blessed us with life as human beings. We should make the most of it by doping good deeds and noble actions.

“A life lived only for the fulfillment of personal gains is worthless,” Agas said.

Secretary of Maris Trust Council, Mr. Fidelis Egugbo, thanked the governor and all the dignitaries for honouring the invitation.

He assured that the subsequent edition would come with more robust lecture series aimed at addressing emerging issues of the nation