From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged presidential aspirants on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to close ranks and work for the success of the party in next year’s election.

The governor also appealed to leaders and stakeholders of the opposition party to avoid sabotaging it but to put in genuine efforts for the party’s victory at the presidential poll.

According to him, if PDP is to win and rescue Nigerians from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, all hands must be on deck to achieve this mission.

Okowa made the appeal in a message of felicitation to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who emerged the presidential candidate of the PDP at the primaries conducted at the weekend in Abuja.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor expressed confidence in Atiku’s capability to provide needed leadership that would lead the party to accomplish its “Rescue Nigeria” agenda beginning from 2023.

He urged him to, as the face of the PDP in 2023 general elections, bring his political and socio-economic wherewithal to bear on the responsibility.

“I congratulate His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party at the #PDPPresidentialPrimaries.

“Now, all former aspirants, leaders and all other stakeholders in our party must come together to liberate our citizens from the shackles of bad governance of APC and give them a better life and country,” he said.

Okowa, who was Chairman of Accreditation Committee of Convention, also congratulated National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and other stakeholders of the party for conducting a peaceful and successful convention.