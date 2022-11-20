From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress and former presidential candidate in 2019, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has proposed a Government of National Unity (GNU) for any candidate or party that wins the 2023 presidential election.

Olawepo-Hashim counselled that any of the presidential candidate who wins next year’s presidential election must commit to forming a GNU.

He based his counsel on the assumption that none of the existing political parties has the capacity to win in more than three geographical zones of the country.

In a statement released by his media office, in Abuja, yesterday, Olawepo-Hashim further added that the proposed GNU must be made up of credible Nigerians who would unite the country and lay a new foundation for peace and progress.

He also said that “regardless of who or what party wins the 2023 presidential election, Nigeria must have in place a broad-based, inclusive, national unity government, made up of essentially patriotic citizens to help construct a stable, secure, peaceful and united Nigeria that inspires hope where no section of the country will be left behind.’”

According to him, the national unity government must also be tasked to “secure the nation and bring immediate relief to our suffering people whose welfare have been battered due to the un-abating multi-faceted social and economic crises.

“The truth is that I have reviewed some fantastic economic blue prints contained in the manifestoes of some of the candidates, but the fact remains that mobilising for Economic growth is an impossible task without peace, security and National cohesion,” Olawepo-Hashim said.

He noted that, “as of today, Nigeria is technically at war on multiple fronts and the solution requires a patriotic, and non-partisan approach to navigate its current existential crises, as it happened after the Nigeria civil war in 1970.

“We have been on this issue since 2019. The issue will be more in bold relief in 2023 as political dashboard is indicating that none of the parties can win in more than three political zones at their very best. That would be an indication of a deepening post-election division.”

Olawepo-Hashim recalled how a GNU was proposed in the aftermath of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“Aside the post-civil experiment, the GNU option also gained traction during the crises that trailed the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, when pro-democracy groups called on the winner of the election to form an inclusive unity government to navigate the nation out of the impasse.”

While withdrawing from the 2023 presidential race in May, Olawepo-Hashim urged the APC to field a candidate that would address Nigeria’s unity and security. “I hope our party will still be able to find a candidate for the 2023 election that will unite and secure our country. One that will lead an inclusive government, and build a prosperous economy that will not leave anyone behind,” he said.