From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate and lawmaker representing Lagos Central in the Senate, has called on women to mobilise for election victory of the party at next year’s presidential elections.

This is even as she expressed confidence that the duo of Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, will protect the interests of women and safeguard their rights if elected at the polls.

She made the remarks in Abuja.

The women’s team was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented at the occasion by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

In her address, Tinubu commended the President and the leadership of the party for being “gender-sensitive and placing premium value on the women folk.”

She also expressed confidence that the women’s wing of the APC presidential campaign, comprising of seasoned politicians, market women, media professionals and others, possess the ability to bring the party over the finish line in first position at next year’s polls.

“When women are united, wonderful things happen; and I have immense confidence in the ability of the amazing team assembled here today to secure the women’s vote for APC,” she said.

She also thanked the diverse women groups within the party for their support of Tinubu’s presidential campaign.

“I want to specifically thank the countless women groups who have been up and doing even before Asiwaju’s victory at the primary election was certain. From our market women’s groups to our young women’s groups, to our interreligious groups to those constituted by current and former female government officials, and other classifications too numerous to mention, I thank you all for your unflinching support and your unshakeable belief in the prospects of a Tinubu/Shettima presidency.”

She urged those present to communicate Tinubu and Shettima’s achievements to voters and indicated that the women’s campaign would berth in different regions and states soon.

“I urge you all to intensify efforts at mobilising women in your respective domains and prepare to receive us in your states and zones as part of our campaign activities. I urge you to also work with other capable women who are not here with us today as members of the campaign team, but have the energy, skills, network, resources, and commitment required to mobilise women for the upcoming elections.

“Let us tell our women that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is the best option for them because the track records of both men show that they are gender-sensitive and committed to uplifting the Nigerian woman. With these two men at the helm of affairs, Nigerian women can rest assured that their interests will be protected and their rights, safeguarded. Not only that, you can also count on Hajiya Nana Shettima and I as your partners for progress. You can count on us,” she said.