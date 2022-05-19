By Chukwudi Nweje

Former commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources in Lagos State, Olawale Oluwo, yesterday, vowed to restore the sovereign power of the people and return Lagos’ wealth to the people, who he described as the true owners.

Oluwo, also an aspirant in Lagos, said he is challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the 20232 governorship ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC), in order to provide leadership for a new team that would work to restore the state’s dignity and re-establish its leadership.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“I am running because I believe in the promise of Lagos and the capacity of its people to be great. I do not see Lagos as just one of the 36 states of Nigeria, I see Lagos as a city-state, capable of attaining self-sufficiency in the provision of amenities for all its inhabitants, just like Dubai. If given the opportunity to govern the state, I will re-establish its leadership role as we used to know it.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Olowo spoke yesterday during his formal declaration under the theme, ‘A New Dawn Beckons.’

He said he is challenging Sanwo-Olu for he APC ticket because it is his democratic right, even as he promised to work for the party to win the 2023 governorship election no matter who wins the primary.