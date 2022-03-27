From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, has said that the zoning of offices in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is sacrosanct as far as the 2023 elections are concerned.

In this interview with Sunday Sun, Omehia said that for equity, justice and fair play, the Southern part of the country deserves the presidency in 2023 since the position is currently in the North.

Among other issues, Omehia said that if PDP zones the position of the president to the North, which is not likely, where the power is currently residing, it simply means that the PDP’s constitution has been neglected, abandoned, and destroyed by members of the zoning committee and Nigerians will not forget them so easily.

A lot of activities are going on in your party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Just yesterday (Wednesday), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar formally declared for the 2023 presidency. Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and others from the North have also shown interest which appears that the PDP is not ready to allow the zoning principle of North and South. Why are your party chieftains flouting it?

As you know, this is the period of political activism in all the political parties in Nigeria. It is more so because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has drawn up her programme of activities for the parties and the 2023 elections. My party, the Peoples Democratic Party, and her members are preparing towards the INEC programmes. According to our national chairman, we will not take anything for granted. Just last week, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party agreed and directed that the presidential position should be zoned. This agreement and directive is in the spirit and the provision of our party’s constitution. I must categorically state here that it is in the same spirit that the offices and positions of the party were zoned. Today, we have the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) in place and democratically working for the party. We are happy for it. PDP has enjoyed the zoning arrangement as it breeds peace, unity and love amongst the members of the party. Zoning and power rotation bring into the party, the spirit of equity, justice and fair play amongst the members. The interest of the members of the party from the units of the wards to the National Executive Council of the party and indeed, Nigeria as a whole, are covered as the aims and objectives of our party. This is provided for in Chapter 1, Section 2, Paragraph F of our constitution. But most notable is Chapter 1, Section 3, Paragraph C of our constitution. This section provides thus: “The party shall pursue its aims and objectives by: adhering to the policy of rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.” This provision is clean and clear even to those who are not legal practitioners. Though some people may not be happy with the zoning arrangement for personal interest and not for the general interest of the party or Nigerians as a whole. I am sure you must have read or watched from the media that the PDP Zoning Committee has been inaugurated with the mandate to zone and not to leave it for all comers. The committee cannot conclude that every person is free to contest. No, no, no. PDP must lead the way by obeying the provisions of the party constitution. To arrive at the formula on where to zone it to, my view which would be the view of all the reasonable members of the party and the committee is to consider where in Nigeria the presidential power is resident irrespective of the political party that is in power. PDP alone does not constitute the whole Nigeria and the president is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Not the president of PDP or APC. North is Nigeria and South is Nigeria and the presidency is presently in the North. In this regard, the zoning committee is expected to do the needful according to the spirit of the PDP constitution and zone the next presidential competition to the southern part of the same Nigeria. It doesn’t matter that some people from the northern part of Nigeria have picked the intent form. This is merely an expression of interest to run for the position of the president. Nothing more, nothing less.

The ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is showing that it is going South. If the PDP succeeds in going North, what will be the impact of the decision on the party being in the opposition?

If PDP zones the position of the president to the North, which is not likely, where the power is currently residing, it simply means that our party’s constitution has been neglected, abandoned, and destroyed by members of this zoning committee and Nigerians will not forget them so easily. What APC has done in this regard is to borrow a leaf from the PDP constitution as cited above and the zoning committee of the PDP cannot fail the party by going to the North. This is the principle of equity, justice and fair play.

If the PDP decides to give the ticket to the South, where do you think it should go to? Is it the South-south that has ruled for five years, or the Southwest that ruled for eight years and has the current Vice President?

It is not the responsibility of the zoning committee to micro-zone the position. If in their wisdom and interest of justice it is zoned to the South, party leaders will be expected to meet and micro-zone it or allow a fair playing ground for all interested members of the party to participate to emerge as the party candidate.

For the sake of equity and fair play, don’t you think it is the turn of the Southeast?

May I advise that we shall get the animal from the bush first and foremost before we decide on who shall go home with the head of the animal.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has done very well for the state. What political tour of duty do you suggest for him in 2023 at the expiration of his tenure? Should he join the fray and contest for presidency?

Let me thank you for acknowledging that Governor Nyesom Wike has done very well in Rivers State. But let me also add that he has done so very well not only in Rivers State, but also in Nigeria as a whole. Because of his role in several democratic activities, Governor Wike is known as the face of democracy in Nigeria. I am sure you know me and you know that I am not one of the hosanna chanters. Nigerians know his competence, capacity, courage and ability to say things as he sees them. He is a peculiar person in politics. If he decides to run for the position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he is qualified according to the provisions of the constitution of Nigeria. Beyond that, he is fully experienced and has full political and administrative knowledge of Nigeria and politics. Should he decides to run, I will encourage him to do so.

In clear terms, what is your idea of the President Nigeria deserves as far as 2023 is concerned?

In my terms, Nigeria will desire in 2023 presidency, a person with experience of the needs of Nigerians, a detribalized person, a person with the fear of God and respect for humanity and human life, a person with democratic blood flowing inside him, and a person who thinks of Nigeria first and self last.

There are those who believe that there should be a paradigm shift in 2023. In fact, former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida said the next president should be in his 60s. Do you share this view?

No, no, no. I don’t share that view of 60 years to be president. The constitution of Nigeria has provided the age circumference for elective positions, including the age qualification for presidential aspirations. Productive is within 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s. Capacity, competence and courage come within 50s and 60s to 75. Above these is a diminishing return. A down hill syndrome.

In 2023, APC will complete eight years in office. When they came in 2015, they dislodged the PDP that has been in power for 16 years on the promise to fight insecurity, improve the economy and stamp out corruption from the country. Has the party succeeded in the almost seven years in office?

The answers to this question are glaring on our faces. You know and I know them too. The tears and the cries of Nigerians are before God. There is nothing to add.

If we find ourselves in this worsened situation, don’t you think anybody taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari will have a herculean task? Is it not better to allow APC to continue in office?

‘Nawa for you ooo’. You have qualified the situation and have also stated the inability to remedy it. Why should we leave the critical situation as it is? A critical situation requires a radical response. A friend described Nigeria as “the bleeding giant of Africa.” PDP must do something immediately to rescue Nigeria and restore and if possible, reposition her past glories. I can tell you for free that Nigerians are seriously waiting for the rescue by PDP through the 2023 elections. You know that leadership and rulership are not magic wands. Only the determined persons can make the difference. Only PDP can boast of them.

What is the best way to tackle insecurity in the country?

I am not a security consultant or professional. Only these bodies can give an effective solution to the security problems in Nigeria. Whether there are security problems in Nigeria, I will say yes, there are. But I am not in a position to advise on them.