From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Aidoghie Paulinus, Fred Eze, Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian presidential election of 2023 will take place on February 25, 2023, to choose the country’s president and vice president.

Nigerians have been clamoring for leaders that will foster economic prosperity, promote means of livelihood, create jobs, address insecurity issues and other developmental concerns, since this Democratic dispensation in 1999.

President Muhammadu Buhari was widely believed to have all the solutions in 2015 and be able to rescue the populace from the trenches.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, three leading presidential candidates have emerged: Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi in the Labour party; are getting ready to slug it out in the polls.

Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Auwal Ibrahim Musa(Rafsanjani) Executive Director Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre(CISLAC), Samson Itodo! Executive Director of YIAGA Africa, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), speak to our correspondence on the kind of President, they expect to see as the country goes for a general election in 2023.

We need president who will prioritize the needs of poor – Onaiyekan

Onaiyekan, said the country deserves an honest servant leader, who is ready to put the good of the nation well above his or her own personal or group interests.

He said he wants: “An honest servant leader, who is ready to put the good of the nation well above his or her own personal or group interests.

A leader who will give “priority attention to the needs of the least, the weakest and poorest in our communities, competent in managing our human and material resources.”

The cleric said he was not looking for an angel nor a messiah with a magic wand to govern the country, adding, “But I am looking for someone different from the bunch of characters from all political parties who have been ruling and have brought our nation to its present state, on the brink of chaos, having made themselves rich and powerful, at our own expense.

“Let all the “ex-this and ex-that” quit the stage and stop inflicting on us empty promises they have been throwing on us for decades. Let those who seek political power for the sincere service of the people come forward with courage to make themselves available.

“If it seems too late for February 2023, there is still life after that day. May God save Nigeria,” Onaiyekan prayed.

We need president who will efficiently harness our untapped and ungoverned natural resources – CISLAC

Executive Director Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre(CISLAC) and Head of Transparency International (Nigeria), Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, said, Nigerians want a President that will genuinely encourage national unity not disunity.

He said: “Coming 2023, well-meaning Nigerians want a President with a distinctive political ideology with clearly-defined and realistic blueprint to relieve them of the increasing socio-economic burdens coupled with insecurity that widen poverty gaps and social inequalities in the country.

“Nigerians want a people-oriented President with a passion-driven strategy to efficiently harness our untapped and ungoverned natural resources in solving unattended socio-economic problems like irregular power supply, bad roads, infrastructural decay and youth unemployment that discourage investment opportunities and exacerbate social vices, respectively.

“Nigerians want a President that will genuinely encourage national unity not disunity. Nigerians want a President that will engage in a radical reform of the security sector, especially the Police Force, to prevent recurring cases of extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, intimidation, abuse and other degrading treatments. Nigerians want a President with greater curiosity and an appreciable solution to securing their lives and property. Nigerians want to see and feel the long-waited democratic dividend.

Rafsanjani who is also Board of Trustees Chairman Amnesty International Nigeria and Chairman Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), speaking on the expectations from the new President, said: “Good governance is our fundamental expectation from the incoming President. That is, transparency, accountability and citizens’ participation in socio-economic and political decisions as they affect the country.

“We expect the President to uphold social equity and justice, respect the sanity and sanctity rule of law, demonstrating sincere support for independent judiciary and criminal justice institutions.

“We expect full and sustainable implementation of relevant anti-corruption laws to sustain recorded progress and complement the fight against corruption in Nigeria. This extends to the recent laws targeted at blocking loopholes in extractive revenue, revealing money laundering, terrorism, Proceeds of Crime, Beneficial Ownership, Open Contracting, among others.

“We expect the incoming President to implement radical reform of the critical sector of the economy to drive inclusive participation to the functionality and outputs of the real sector.

“This includes targeted policy that will drive investment opportunities, encourage enabling environment for the formation and sustainability of businesses to absorb youth employment and enhance nation’s development.

“Radical reform of Nigeria’s defence and security sector is another expectation from the incoming president to sanitise the system of the over-bearing corruption and extra-judicial activities. This includes targeted vetting and reviewing of the recruitment and deployment processes/systems as well as adequate remunerations across various levels, especially in the Police Force.

“Security of lives and property should constitute a major focus of an incoming President. We demand a more tactical approach in addressing the nation’s insecurity in accordance with international standards and improved focus across spectra like intelligence gathering, research, sabotage, espionage and psychological operations. Just as a Commander-in-Chief, the incoming President must ensure inter-agency cooperation among security institutions to complement reform and tactical implementation.

“We expect the incoming president to revisit the high cost of governance that backpedals meaningful progress in adequate financing of the critical sector and amplifies excessive public debt.

“The incoming President must constitute a well-informed Macro-economic Team to formulate and drive targeted policy to curb the rising inflation and price regulation of goods and services to ease socio-economic burden on common Nigeria and tackle inflation-induced corruption across spheres.

“Total respect for civic space and improved Civil Society relations remain non-negotiable expectations from the incoming President, to allow constructive inputs into, and feedback on the government’s programmes and policies.”

We need president who make difficult decisions, prioritizes competence above every form of political settlements – YIAGA Africa

Executive Director of YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo, on his part said the kind of president Nigerians want is that has the capacity and the courage to make difficult decisions. Because the tough times ahead will require one that can make difficult decisions.

He said: “For 2023, the kind of President Nigerians need is first, one that can unify the country and address this polarization that we’re experiencing within the current political context. Because there’s this fragmentation across ethnic and religious lines. And so the country needs someone who can unify the country, and advance national integration.

“Secondly, Nigeria needs a president that has one, the capacity and the courage to make difficult decisions. Because wherever emerge from the next election, will have to make difficult decisions.

“The first decision he will have to make is about the economy. The tax policy, whether you’re increasing the tax rate, or the tax net, is a conversation that must be held.

“The second is a conversation around the fuel subsidy. Because we are going to go through a difficult moment after the election. And so difficult decisions have to be made and so we need a president who has the courage to make very bold economic decisions to address the economic challenge that Nigeria has.

“The President Nigeria also needs is one who is able to harness the potential and human resource to deliver on the promise of democracy.

“We need a president in the villa who prioritizes competence above every form of political settlements, and one who can address the issue of insecurity. One who can also tackle frontally this maze of corruption. Because Nigerians are yearning for a president who can combat corruption.

“And lastly, a president who can manage a very small but also less expensive government. So in terms of the kind of President that Nigeria needs, he is the one who will love this country, and who will be willing to make sacrifices for the common good of Nigeria.”

On his expectations from the new president, Itodo said, “Well, I think the first thing the next President will have to do is to cut the cost of governance, because those are parts of the economic recovery policy or agenda.

“He must tackle the issue of fuel subsidy. He must also tackle the issue of tax regime. Because government needs to generate revenue to fund its development, that he will need to tackle.

“This is where the issue around the courage that the president needs comes in. I think this tax waivers and tax holidays granted to the top one percent and then the bottom 99% are being taxed more is unacceptable.

“So two issues, people who earn more, people who have more should be taxed more. And so I strongly believe that multinationals, captains of industries, should be taxed more. And not those in the informal sector, or the lower level, being taxed all sorts of taxes, which they cannot see or feel the rewards of the taxes that they are paying.

“But then you also need to look at the tax net and quite frankly, we have to bring more people into the tax net. Because currently, a lot of people are not paying taxes. And I think it’s not because they don’t want to pay. But it doesn’t make any sense to a Nigerian to pay taxes and then every day they read on the pages of newspaper, how monies are being stolen from national coffers or state coffers, or even see the ostentatious lifestyle that public officials actually live. You cannot be taxing the poor to enrich the wealthy and powerful in society.

“The President must also tackle the insecurity. He must tackle issues around poverty. But more importantly, the president who will give every Nigerian a sense of belonging. And a president who can defend, the Nigerian citizen, irrespective of their religion or their geographical extraction.

“But also tied to that is a president who has the respect for the rule of law. Because if you don’t have respect for the rule of law, there is no way a society can make progress. So you need a president who believes in institutions, and also the strength of those institutions and willing to abide by those institutions. And not one who disregards other institutions like the legislature or the judiciary.”

Next President should prioritise education, healthcare, social justice, others – Organised Labour

The organised labour in Nigeria, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have said that Nigerians deserve a President that will prioritise education, healthcare, unify the country, tackle insecurity, unemployment, poverty, inflation and others blights jolting the country.

They also said that only candidates whose values align with those expectations will enjoy the full support and votes of their members.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said the Organised Labour had since developed a Charter of Demands with which they are engaging the political process.

He noted that the Charter of Demands will reflect the interest of the Nigerian workers in the coming elections and their expectations of the next president of Nigeria.

He said the Charter of Demands

prioritizes equity, fairness and social justice and asks for free and quality education to tertiary levels for every Nigerian. It also insists that every Nigerian should access free and quality healthcare from cradle to grave.

“Our Charter of Demands makes the argument for the kind of restructuring that brings sustainable development to real Nigerians currently struggling with the crumbs. It posits that politicians should no longer be allowed to send their kids to schools abroad or treat their sicknesses in foreign hospitals while the children of the poor are trapped in endless strike actions and poor medical facilities which their failed leadership has imposed on all of us.

“Our Charter of Demands also makes a strong case for decent work for Nigerian workers. We are saying that those who contribute to Productivity and Wealth Creation must be the first partakers of their toil and sweat. We are demanding that instead of criminalizing picketing and strike actions, politicians should criminalize non-payment of salaries and refusal to honour collective bargaining agreements just as the case currently is with the ongoing strike action in our universities.

“Our Charter promotes decent work conditions for workers including equal pay for work of equal value, training, predictable promotion and affordable housing close to workers’ places of work. We have also made a case for prompt payment of pension and other retirement benefits to our aged pensioners and the protection of all trade union rights.”

“The Nigerian Workers Charter of Demands raises eyebrows on our public infrastructure. When will Nigerians enjoy uninterrupted electricity? When will Nigerians be able to travel on roads free from killer potholes, craters, and gullies? When will Nigerians transverse their country on standard rail ways without losing sleep on being mobbed and snatched by terrorists?”

He further disclosed that the instrument seeks remedy to the lazy rentier mentality of extracting the country’s natural resources in their crude form and shipping them abroad for processing and then importing the finished products at greater cost to Nigerians.

“Of particular concern to us is the criminal neglect of Nigeria’s public refineries which are all operating at near zero capacity.

“This has been the crux of our struggle with the so-called deregulation of the downstream petroleum industry which is just a euphemism for the incessant increase in the pump price of petrol. Nigerian workers have been consistent for the past forty years demanding for effective and efficient local petroleum refineries. We have over the years held back the dam of oppressive petroleum products pump prices and hike in electricity tariff thus saving Nigerian people trillions of Naira that would have gone into the pockets of shylock capitalists and their collaborators in government.” He said.

The labour leader explained that the Charter of Demands is a pact of emancipation for Nigerian workers and people.

“It is our duty to put it at the front burner of 2023 politics. We can make this happen by mobilizing every worker in Nigeria to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready. The next step is to engage politically. We must be ready to engage political parties especially Workers Political Party and progressive political interests across the country to ensure that a significant number of candidates who would vie for elective positions in 2023 subscribe to the provisions of our Charter”, he maintained.”

The TUC President, Festus Osifo on his part said the Congress only wants a president who has character, competence and capacity.

According to him, Nigerians have suffered enough in the hands of terrible leaders and deserve leaders who will change the narrative.

He insisted that it was time citizens de-emphasised religious and ethnic biases in choosing a president and placed more emphasis on proven track record.

“Our country Nigeria, we have suffered too much as citizens. We have suffered so much as the masses of this country. Today, the challenges that we are facing in our nation are enormous. Today, to be able to live as a Nigerian you will pass through horror. Today, we are divided as a nation. We are all divided as a people. Today, for an average man to be able to eat once a day is a real challenge.

“Today, we have the middle class that has been cut away from the masses. We have a political class that doesn’t know whether we exist. Today, our political class has divided us. They have told us that before you vote in people you should look at their religion, and where they are from but the question that we have asked consistently is that how have our previous leaders benefited us due to where they came from? I have asked the question is Abeokuta much more better today than before before Olusegun obasanjo became Nigeria’s president? Your guess is as good as mine. Is Katsina better today because Mohammed Yar’ adua became Nigeria’s president? I have asked the question is Bayelsa, is Yanegoa, better because it had President Goodluck Ebele Johnathan from that region? and today I also ask a question is Katsina better today or before president Mohammed Buhari ascended. the position of the president of Nigeria? The answer is a no because insecurity is perverse in Katsina just as it is in every part of the country. What that means clearly is that it doesn’t matter where the President is from”, he said.

We need a president that understands our diversity and how best to harness it for socioeconomic growth and development – PFN

Deputy President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop John Praise, in submissions said that 2023 general elections is great opportunity for Nigerians to take electoral steps and decisions that would have great effects on their lives.

He said that Nigeria need a President in 2023, who, deeply, understands the diversity of Nigeria and how best to manage and harness the diversity for socioeconomic growth and development of the country.

He added: “Nigerians have suffered too much in recent years and recorded high level of insecurity that had resulted in several deaths, and that was because of high level of corruption, maladministration, mismanagement of our diversity.

“As a result, we need a president who is experienced, energetic and deep in knowledge of economy and governance, and not the one that will be “teleguided” because he or she lack the necessary knowledge and competence to pilot the affairs of Nigeria.

“At this point, Nigeria needs a leader who won’t be far from the people. This is because a lot of people have been ‘brutally wounded’ and would need someone that will renew their hope and rekindle their confidence in Nigeria.

“We need someone that understands the country especially how things work, economically and otherwise. Nigeria needs President that can be able to assemble and reunite all the ethnic groups in Nigeria, not minding the religious, political and other differences.”

He advised Nigerians to queue behind someone who has the capacity to bring people together irrespective of differences. “We need President that can be courageous enough to look at people in the faces and resist any wrong doing or advice, and replace it with superior suggestions on what should be done to move the country forward.”

He recommended that the next Nigeria’s President should be someone who has the feelings of the common man, someone who can share their pains and sufferings, stressing that Nigerians, unarguably, have suffered too much in recent years, and they need someone that will “wipe their tears” and improve their standard of living.

“The next President of Nigeria should be someone who will be father to all, and not sectional, nepotic, religious president. He or she should be someone who can easily visit places and communities to sympathize with them in case of any eventuality,” he suggested.

Praise, thus reminded whoever that will emerge the next President of the urgent need to improve on the security of the country. “Evidently, security has collapsed in Nigeria, hence non-state actors are raining terror on people. This should not continue from next year.

“Also, Nigerian economy has also collapsed as evident in the high rate of inflation, high cost and low standard of living. The next President of Nigeria should be someone who has deep knowledge of the economy and has a crack team that can revamp the economy in the shortest possible time.”

He maintained that Nigerians are not difficult people to govern, as they only need basic things like good road, electricity, portal water, and other things, that would make better for them, adding that Nigerians are resilient and not lazy people, and only need support and conducive environment to thrive.