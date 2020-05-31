Peter Anosike

The Lawmaker, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Jude Idimogu, has advised Ndigbo to join All Progressives Congress (APC), as the only option that could guarantee Igbo presidency in 2023.

The legislator, who spoke when he visited the Eze Nwajiofor Okoli, Eze Ndigbo of Ajeromi-Ifelodun, who just assumed the new role of apex leader of Igbo in Lagos.

According to him, APC is a party to beat, as it has an appeal across the relevant stakeholders. He said: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot give Ndigbo the presidency. They need to embrace APC to be relevant politically. We cannot continue to complain of marginalization and remain in opposition.”