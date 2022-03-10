From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the only party that can sustain the noble legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari after 2023and urged Ebonyi people to continue to support the party for the interest of peace, unity and development of the country.

Umahi spoke during the swearing-in ceremony of the state Executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abakaliki.

Represented by the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, Umahi said the opposition People’s Democratic party (PDP) efforts to return to power in 2023 will never materialize.

He commended the State Working Committee members for their election and charged them to be diligent and while discharging the functions of their offices.

In his remarks, Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro-emegha, charged members of the committee to commit themselves individually and collectively to the task of promoting the party in the state.

He stated that the first task the new exco will undertake is the reconciliation of aggrieved members of the party to ensure peace and unity in the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He warned members of the state executive committee against meddling into the issue of the party’s tickets for elective offices, saying that such decisions will be taken by the leaders of the party when the time comes.

He thanked the leader of the party and Governor of the state, Chief David Umahi, and other leaders of the party for finding them worthy to pilot the affairs of the party in the state.

“We thank you your Excellency for finding us worthy to lead this great party in Ebonyi state. We are not more qualified than other Ebonyians but you reposed your confidence in us. We promise to do our best to justify the confidence you reposed in us.

“To my colleagues in the state Executive committee, i must not fail to remind you to face your duties and to stay away from anything that will make you to commit yourself to any aspirant. The issue of who get what’s ticket ahead of the general election is reserved for the leaders of the party, and at the right time they will sit down and take that decision,” he said.