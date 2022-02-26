100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Bishop Prince Madaki, has revealed that God has anointed Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to takeover from President Muhammad Buhari in 2023.

According to a statement he personally signed on Friday, Madaki said it would take God himself to reverse the presidency of Governor Bello, whom he described as the “chosen one”.

Madaki, who is the President of Concerned Middlebelt Christian Forum of Nigeria, was reacting to the media report that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) may have zoned its 2023 presidential ticket to the south, the move, if found to be true, could jeopardise the ambition of Bello

The clergy said the APC would be making a great mistake if they field a candidate other than Bello, pointing that it was “some of his (Bello) colleagues at the PGF that are pushing for this zoning.”

“Let me sound this and sound it well too, nobody fights God’s chosen one and succeeds. God has anointed Governor Yahaya Bello to be the next President of this country and there is nothing anyone can do about it. It is only God who can reverse this.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello will be president in 2023 and those conspiring against him are only telling God to do more for him. It doesn’t matter if he is the youngest of them all. It doesn’t also matter if he is not as rich as others. But God has chosen him.

“In the book of Judges 7:13-25, we were told that Gideon was the youngest from the poorest family of Manasseh, yet, God chose him and used him to bring down the dreaded army of Midianite and returned glory to Israel,” the Clergy said.

While eulogising the victory of Bello over insecurity in Kogi, the Clergy also admitted that, President Buhari has done his best in fighting insurgencies, saying, “if not for a man like PMB, Boko Haram and bandits would have taken over the country since 2016”.

He stressed that, like Gideon defeated the Midianites that have been terrorizing his people, God has also called Bello to consolidate on the records of President Buhari, by dealing with the issue of insecurity once and for all and bringing insurgencies to its bearest minimum, adding that, “if he could do it successfully in Kogi, he can also do it for Nigeria.”

Describing the APC presidential aspirant as a God fearing man who would unite the country; Bishop Madaki said Bello would not steal a dime from Nigeria, “instead, he will use his energy and courage to fix some of the things that are not in place in the country.”