From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The youth wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Governors Forum, to zone 2023 presidency to North in order to ensure victory.

The youths under the auspices of PDP National Youth Movement said a public survey carried out, revealed that, it is only by fielding a Northern candidate that, the PDP will win the presidential race come 2023.

To this end, the youth group vow to mobilise for the party, saying, “As PDP National Youth Movement we shall continue to mobilize, sensitize and conscientise Nigerians both old and young at grassroots on the need to get involve, vote and mobilize voters for PDP come 2023 general elections”.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Youth Movement President, Salahudeen A. Lukman, it argued that, since the return of democracy in 1999, the South had occupied the nation’s number one seat for 14 years, noting that by the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023, North would have spent only 10 years at the Presidency.

The group which also asked that, national chairmanship position of the party be zoned to the South, urged the leadership of the party, to ensure practical involvement of youth in the party politics and governance.

“Our independence survey of opinion of electorate both the young and the old at grassroot have obviously suggested the victory of PDP presidential bid with a Northern candidate.

“A conclusion arrived at on the premise of the careful study of Nigeria presidency occupants since the return of democracy in 1999 which marked the beginning of 4th democratic republic in the country.

“His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo and His Excellency Dr. GoodLuck Ebele Jonathan being southerners, both occupied Aso rock for 8 Years and 6 Years respectively cumulating to 14 years of southern presidency, while his Excellency Late President Alhaji Umar Musa Yar’adua and The incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari both of northern extraction occupied Aso villa for 2 years and 8 years still counting respectively totaling 10 years of northerners in Aso villa.

“It therefore means by dint of fairness and political balance of interest between the two regions in our nation polity, the north needs a term of 4 years to ballance the ratio while the performance of the bearer now determines if the region will start the new lap of power swift again or the south take a lead.

“Another content of our survey report expressed with significant assurance, PDP landslide victory margin once a northerner have the PDP presidential ticket come 2023 for they have practical experience of what the citizens is going through in term of economic hardship, poverty and insecurity as the region is the most affected by this ugly menace imposed on all citizens by vision less APC regime under President Muhammadu Buhari hence they stand best chance to proffer ideological solution to rescue the nation from imminent collapse and failure.

“As we anticipate a follow up action on the practical involvement of youth in the party politics and governance, we enjoins the meeting to involve good number of youth in National convention planning committee, concede good number of positions at all Levels of party structures at national, State, local government and wards to youth under 45 years and below as well while anticipating similar gesture on party ticket for elective positions come 2023 most strategically House of Assemblies and House of Representatives for youth under same age bracket.

“These will in no doubt project PDP for undisputable victorious outing come 2023 as young citizens will have no choice than to vote overwhelmingly for the umbrella political family as they seem to be the only party that place premium value on youth political liberation and practical involvement in governance.

“The national chairmanship should therefore be zoned to south where we collectively throw weight behind a credible personality with credential to lead the party to victory come 2023”.