From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), National Executive Committee (NEC) and the governors forum to zone 2023 presidency to North in order to ensure victory.

The youths under the auspices of PDP National Youth Movement said a public survey carried out revealed that it is only by fielding a northern candidate that the PDP would win the race in 2023.

To this end, the youth group vowed to mobilise for the party.

In a statement by its president, Salahudeen A. Lukman, the group argued that since the return of democracy in 1999, the South had occupied the nation’s number one seat for 14 years, noting that by the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023, North would have spent only 10 years.

“It, therefore, means that for fairness and political balance of interest between the two regions, the north needs a term of four years to balance the ratio while the performance of the bearer now determines if the region would start the new lap of power shift again or the south takes a lead.”