From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has given members of his cabinet wishing to contest the 2023 elections till October 1, this year to resign their appointment.

Ortom who disclosed this while responding to questions from newsmen at the weekend also posited that he was yet to get confirmation from God as to whether to contest for whatever position or not to contest at all.

The Governor who was asked whether he would be contesting for the presidency or going to the Senate or he would be returning to his farm said it all depends on what God tells him to do.

“For me, I haven’t confirmed from God which position to contest. If God says go to the farm, that’s is what I will do. Whatever He asks me to do is what I will do.

The Governor who believes that man can receive nothing except it is given to h by God, recalled that he had always got the backing of God in all the elective positions he had ever contested for.

While noting that he had no favourite candidate yet, the Governor said he had always asked all those who to come inform him about their political ambition ahead of 2023 whether they had heard God tell them clearly to run for the position they want to contest for.

He however expressed the optimism that before the People’s Democratic Party PDP goes into the primaries, they would be able to reach consensus as to who goes for what position.

“If we cannot reach consensus, we will go into the primaries and whoever emerges will be supported,” the Governor said.