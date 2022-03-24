From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, had been named the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) 2023 zoning committee.

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu is to serve as deputy chairman of the committee.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Ortom and Elumelu were chosen as leaders of the Zoning Committee, at its inaugural meeting, shortly after its inauguration by the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday, in Abuja.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The 37-man, which was set up by the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), at its meeting last week, has two weeks to complete its assignment.

Other members of the committee are Senator Mao Ohuabunwa( Abia); Boni Haruna of Adamawa; Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien of Akwa-Ibom;

Prof. A. B. C. Nwosu of Anambra and Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi representing Bauchi.

Also included are Jonah Jang of Plateau; Ndudi Elumelu of Delta State; Attahiru Bafarawa of Sokoto and Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe, Tom Ikimi for Edo State; Ayodele Fayose for Ekiti State; Sule Lamido for Jigawa; Ahmed Makarfi for Kaduna; Jerry Gana for Niger and Shehu Shema for Katsina.